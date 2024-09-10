US sanctions Iran for supplying Russia with missiles

Shafaq News/ The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iran on Tuesday, in response to Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia, intensifying its military support for Moscow in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The sanctions target 10 individuals and six entities based in both Iran and Russia, as well as four vessels identified as facilitating the delivery of military aid, including drones and short-range ballistic missiles. This comes after an agreement signed between Iran and Russia in late 2023, with the first shipment of these missiles delivered to Russia in early September 2024.

The sanctions also affect Iran's national airline, Iran Air, which has been implicated in transporting military equipment, such as electronics and aircraft parts, to Russia on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Ministry of Defense. According to the Treasury Department, these actions pose a direct threat to global security, as the weapons provided by Iran have been linked to attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo strongly condemned Iran’s escalating involvement in Russia’s military campaign, stating that despite international pressure and the significant destruction caused by Russia’s use of Iranian drones, Iran has chosen to deepen its role in the conflict. Adeyemo affirmed that the US, alongside its international partners, will continue supporting Ukraine and taking coordinated actions to counter these threats.

In addition to US sanctions, France, Germany, and the UK issued a joint statement imposing their own restrictions on Iran Air, highlighting the growing concern over Iran’s escalated military cooperation with Russia. The European allies described the missile deliveries as a direct escalation and a severe threat to European security.