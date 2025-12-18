Coordination Framework seeks role in cabinet and deputy speaker post

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an umbrella grouping of Shiite political forces, began outlining the contours of the next government, including an initial understanding on the distribution of cabinet portfolios, amid rising competition over the post of first deputy speaker of parliament.

A source within the bloc told Shafaq News that the Framework factions are seeking to secure between 12 and 14 ministerial portfolios in the next government, with allocations expected to reflect the electoral weight of each constituent bloc.

The source noted, however, that detailed negotiations over ministerial shares remain premature, stressing that formal talks on portfolio distribution will only begin after agreement is reached on a nominee for prime minister.

Competition Over Parliamentary Posts

Beyond cabinet positions, the source said internal competition has expanded to senior parliamentary roles, particularly the position of first deputy speaker.

Several Framework factions, including the Badr Organization and Sadiqoun, the political wing of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, are seeking the post, the source said.

The State of Law Coalition, led by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, is also expected to push for the position if it fails to secure the premiership, as part of internal power-sharing arrangements within the Framework.

Government Formation Talks Continue

Earlier this week, the Coordination Framework called for convening a parliamentary session to elect the speaker and deputy speakers, after failing to reach a consensus on forming the next government. The bloc said consultations among political forces over upcoming constitutional entitlements were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya) said that only two candidates have been formally nominated for the premiership so far: Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, nominated by the coalition, and al-Maliki, put forward by the State of Law Coalition.

The coalition added that other names circulating in the media are being floated during negotiations, mainly as tactical proposals, rather than formal nominations.

Constitutional Timeline Activated

On Sunday, December 14, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the final results of the parliamentary elections. Under the constitution, President Abdul Latif Rashid called all blocs to convene for the first session on December 29.

