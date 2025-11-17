Iraqi Shiite Framework forms largest parliamentary bloc

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF) on Monday signed the formation of the largest parliamentary bloc, bringing together all its affiliated entities along with the Reconstruction and Development Alliance.

In a statement, the CF detailed the combined parliamentary strength of its components, which collectively, according to the IHEC data, hold about 148 out of 329 seats in the incoming House of Representatives. The distribution includes 46 seats for the Reconstruction and Development (al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) Alliance, headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, 29 for Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun), 28 for Sadiqoon, led by Qais al-Khazali, 21 for Hadi al-Ameri’s Badr Organization, 18 for Ammar al-Hakim’s National State Forces Alliance (Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah), and 6 for Harakat Huqooq (Rights), led by Hossein Moanes.

The meeting was held at the residence of former PM Haider al-Abadi, with al-Sudani taking part in discussions on forming the next government. It marked al-Sudani’s first appearance in a CF meeting since the parliamentary elections concluded.

The CF said it agreed to establish two leadership committees: one tasked with outlining a unified vision for national priorities and the requirements of state administration in the next phase, and another responsible for reviewing candidates for the prime minister’s post based on professional and national criteria. It also stressed the need to finalize electoral entitlements within constitutional timelines.

The announcement comes as Iraq enters the post-election transition defined by the Constitution. After the results are ratified by the Federal Supreme Court, the new parliament must convene within 15 days to elect a speaker, followed by the selection of a president who then nominates a prime minister from the largest bloc. The prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it for a confidence vote — a process that often extends due to negotiations among major blocs.

