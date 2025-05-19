High-stakes meeting: CF leaders to discuss Iraq's political future

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) will hold a high-level meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to address a range of political and security issues, a source told Shafaq News.

The session, bringing together leaders from across the alliance, will begin with a review of a proposal by the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, to amend parts of the electoral law.

Iraq’s current single-winner district system—adopted in 2021—has faced criticism from civil society groups who argue it favors established parties and undermines independent and reformist representation.

Discussions will also cover demands from allied factions advocating a shift to majority-based governance, citing the need for a system that reflects voter strength more directly.

Meanwhile, the bloc will assess responses to growing US pressure on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group integrated into Iraq’s security apparatus. CF is evaluating legal and political tools to shield the PMF from further international scrutiny.

Security developments in western provinces, particularly the resurgence of extremist elements, are also expected to feature prominently in the meeting.

The agenda will conclude with an assessment of the recent Arab League summit held in Baghdad, the first in Iraq since 2012.