Rabies death in Baghdad intensifies scrutiny of Iraq’s stray dog crisis

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The death of a young man in Baghdad after contracting rabies from a stray dog bite has sparked nationwide concern, prompting public campaigns urging stronger measures to address the growing stray dog population.

Family members told Shafaq News that symptoms emerged about 40 days after the victim, identified as Hamza, was bitten on the hand by a stray dog on a public street, noting that his condition deteriorated rapidly despite seeking medical care at the time.

The case gained wide traction across local and social media platforms, intensifying scrutiny of public health oversight and renewing attention on the spread of stray dogs in residential areas.

In southern Iraq, the incident triggered swift responses, with activists in Dhi Qar launching a fundraising campaign after reports of rabies cases among children. Shafaq News correspondent reported that a WhatsApp initiative collected 10 million Iraqi dinars (about $7 thousand) within three hours toward a 50 million dinar (around $35 thousand) target to fund stray dog control efforts in Nasiriyah and surrounding areas.

A security source told our agency that three children were recently bitten by stray dogs in northern Nasiriyah, adding that one 14-year-old received rabies vaccinations but remains in unstable condition.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Ali Al-Hamoud, director of Dhi Qar’s Veterinary Department, warned of a surge in stray dog-related complaints, urging residents—especially children and students—to avoid contact. He stressed that rabies is fatal without timely treatment, and welcomed the donation drive supporting a coordinated response involving veterinary services, municipalities, police, and environmental agencies.

The Dhi Qar Provincial Council has reviewed measures to curb the stray dog population and accelerate preventive action.

In neighboring Maysan, Governor Habib Dhaher Al-Fartousi ordered local departments to move quickly, with his office outlining plans focused on protecting vulnerable groups through field operations, public awareness, and measures consistent with health regulations.

Iraq is estimated to have more than one million stray dogs, according to monitoring groups. While Baghdad and Erbil have adopted sterilization and vaccination programs, several provinces continue to rely on culling, a practice that has drawn public backlash. In Duhok, a court ruling permitting the killing of strays sparked strong criticism from animal rights advocates.

Read more: Culling vs. Sterilization: The battle over Baghdad's stray dogs