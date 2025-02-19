Culling vs. Sterilization: The battle over Baghdad's stray dogs

Shafaq News/ Adnan Hassan’s day started like any other, but it soon turned into a painful ordeal. As he left home early in the morning in search of work in Baghdad’s Bab Al-Sharqi district, he never imagined he would end up in a hospital instead. While walking through the streets, a stray dog suddenly attacked him without warning, leaving a deep bite wound on his leg. Instead of securing employment that day, Hassan spent hours receiving medical treatment.

Stray dog attacks have become a serious threat to the residents of Baghdad, particularly to children and students. These animals often found scavenging near garbage dumps and in low-income neighborhoods, sometimes turn aggressive and attack without provocation. Reports of attacks are becoming more frequent, with hospitals treating numerous cases of dog bites every month. In some instances, these attacks have resulted in serious injuries and, in rare cases, fatalities due to infections or rabies.

A Growing Crisis

Cases like Hassan’s are becoming increasingly common across Iraq. In one harrowing incident, a six-year-old boy in eastern Baghdad was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while walking to school. The child suffered multiple bites before being rescued by passers-by. Dr. Ahmed Jassem, a physician at Al-Kindi Hospital, noted to Shafaq News, “We see a significant number of dog bite cases every week, and many victims require rabies vaccinations and other medical treatments.”

In another case, a street vendor in Sadr City was bitten by a stray dog while setting up his stall early in the morning. His injuries forced him to take time off work, causing financial hardship for his family. Local shopkeeper Kareem Al-Dulaimi stated, “These dogs roam freely in our neighborhoods, and we feel helpless. We need a proper solution from the authorities.”

Stray dogs are particularly prevalent in the outskirts of Baghdad, where environmental changes, drought, and desertification have driven them into urban areas. With garbage providing an accessible food source, their numbers have increased rapidly, creating a growing problem.

The Iraqi government has resorted to lethal measures in an attempt to control the growing number of stray dogs. The Interior Ministry regularly conducts culling campaigns, using hunting rifles and poison to eliminate thousands of dogs. In one month alone, government teams killed over 4,000 stray dogs. “We have no choice but to take action,” said Interior Ministry spokesperson Ali Hassan. “Public safety is our priority, and the increasing number of attacks demands urgent intervention.”

The Veterinary Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture sets an annual plan to manage stray dogs, typically involving culling through shooting or poisoning. A senior official from the Veterinary Directorate explained, "We supply veterinary hospitals with hunting rifle cartridges to kill stray dogs, or sometimes we use strychnine poison, which kills them within one to two hours." However, Iraq’s Animal Health Law of 2013 transferred responsibility for stray dog control from the Veterinary Directorate to provincial governments, and budget allocations for this effort were suspended between 2013 and 2022. As a result, the stray dog population increased significantly.

Public Outrage and Opposition

While authorities argue that these measures are necessary to protect public safety, the killings have sparked outrage among animal rights activists and humanitarian organizations. Many citizens on social media object to the "inhumane" killing of stray dogs, and from time to time, campaigns emerge demanding an end to these killings and the adoption of alternative solutions. Animal rights organizations emphasize the importance of protecting citizens from harm without resorting to extermination.

Zainab Al-Mousawi, an activist from the Baghdad-based NGO Animal Rights Iraq, argued, “Mass killing does not solve the problem; it only creates a cycle of violence. We need sustainable solutions like sterilization and vaccination.”

Animal welfare organizations have strongly opposed the government’s extermination campaigns, advocating for more humane alternatives. Groups like Rifqah Academy and other NGOs argue that mass killings do not address the root of the problem such as the rapid reproduction. They propose sterilization and vaccination programs as a more sustainable and ethical solution.

Alaa Karim, the head of Rifqah Academy, emphasizes the importance of sterilization. "Dogs can begin breeding as early as seven to ten months old, and a single female can give birth to up to 12 puppies in one litter. Without intervention, the population will continue to grow uncontrollably," she said. Her organization has already sterilized and vaccinated 50 dogs, marking them with identification tags to prevent further harm. "We have seen success in areas where sterilization was implemented, but we need more support to expand this initiative."

Diyaa Zuwein, director of the Community Police in Najaf province, noted that many organizations refuse to cooperate with government efforts to control the stray dog population, making it a complex problem.

Some organizations support sterilization efforts, despite the high cost, which ranges between 175,000 to 250,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately 120 to 170 USD) per dog. In addition to the initial procedure, follow-up care and medical treatment add to the expenses. To ensure these sterilized dogs are not mistakenly culled, NGOs place barcodes on them as a form of identification.

Zuwein acknowledged that while this method is effective in reducing the stray dog population over time, it remains financially burdensome for organizations working with limited resources.

Challenges and Path Forward

Despite the clear need for an alternative approach, several obstacles stand in the way of effective stray dog management in Iraq. Bureaucratic delays, lack of funding, and resistance from some community members have hindered progress. Additionally, while some provinces have formed committees to address the issue, their efforts have been inconsistent and largely ineffective. Many provinces, including Baghdad, hesitate to proceed with culling due to opposition from civil society organizations and the lack of a dedicated budget for stray dog management.

One proposed solution to the crisis is to adopt a sterilization program similar to Turkiye’s initiative where authorities implement a widespread trap-neuter-return (TNR) system, where stray dogs are captured, sterilized, vaccinated, and then released back into their original areas. These dogs are also marked with ear tags to indicate they have been treated. Over time, this approach has helped reduce the stray dog population while maintaining a balance within the ecosystem.

Dr. Mehmet Kaya, a veterinarian involved in Turkiye’s TNR program, explained, “Sterilized dogs are generally calmer and less aggressive. This method has proven to be both humane and effective in cities like Istanbul and Ankara.”

Another solution is the establishment of shelters outside urban areas, where stray dogs can be housed and cared for. The Kurdistan Regional Government has already launched a pilot shelter project, though its effectiveness remains uncertain. "Shelters can help, but they must be properly funded and managed to succeed," said Kamal Mohammed, a consultant for animal welfare programs in Iraq. If successful, this model could be expanded to other parts of Iraq.