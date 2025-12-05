Hezbollah’s Qassem criticizes authorities' decision on mechanism committee

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Friday, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem criticized the Lebanese government’s decision to appoint a civilian representative to the “mechanism committee,” calling it an unnecessary concession.

Lebanon’s presidency earlier assigned former ambassador Simon Karam to chair its delegation to the committee overseeing ceasefire negotiations with Israel.

Speaking at a gathering, Qassem urged officials to reconsider their approach, vowing that the group would stand firm against increasing Israeli pressure, contending that the renewed tensions aim to reshape Lebanon’s southern border, not Hezbollah alone.

He said Lebanon must operate strictly within the 27 November 2024 ceasefire, under which Israel was to withdraw from the south. Instead, he noted, Israeli troops still hold five positions and conduct airstrikes.

Qassem added that opponents aim to weaken Hezbollah by pressuring its financial and social networks. “We cooperate to build the state and liberate the land,” he noted, insisting that "matters of weapons and defense are for Lebanon to decide, not the United States.”

Despite a ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to maintain incursions in southern and eastern Lebanon. As of November 20, the Lebanese Army has recorded 15,198 airspace violations, along with 17 maritime and 332 land incursions north of the Blue Line.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports 335 deaths and 973 injuries since the ceasefire began.