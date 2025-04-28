Hezbollah: Israel using strikes for political pressure

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem urged the Lebanese government to intensify efforts to uphold the ceasefire with Israel, describing recent Israeli strikes as an attempt to exert political pressure.

In a televised speech, Qassem outlined Hezbollah’s priorities, including halting Israeli military operations, securing an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and ensuring the release of Lebanese detainees. He also underscored that Hezbollah had fully adhered to the ceasefire agreement brokered between Lebanon and Israel as well as facilitating the Lebanese army’s deployment in the south.

Hezbollah, he noted, had committed no violations of the ceasefire, while Israel had breached it more than 3,000 times. Although welcoming the initial reactions from the Lebanese president and prime minister, Qassem urged government officials to adopt stronger and more vocal positions in defense of the agreement, warning that Lebanon’s future progress depends on Israel’s full compliance with the ceasefire.

Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to maintaining its strength alongside that of the Lebanese army and state institutions, emphasizing that Lebanon’s resilience relies on the unity of its resistance, military, and people.