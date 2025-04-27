Israel warns Dahye of imminent strike

Israel warns Dahye of imminent strike
2025-04-27T14:21:46+00:00

Shafaq News/ Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed on X an urgent security warning regarding the southern suburbs of Beirut, particularly the Hadath neighborhood.

The warning directed residents of buildings marked in red on the map, along with nearby structures, to evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away for safety, citing the proximity to Hezbollah facilities.

The attack followed three warning strikes, about 30 minutes after the threat.

No information about casualties or damage are available so far.

Israeli drones have been observed flying over Beirut, continuing surveillance of the region.

This is a breaking story...

Israel warns Dahye of imminent strike

Video 1

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon