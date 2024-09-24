Dubai and Qatar Airways suspend flights to Beirut amid ongoing crisis

Shafaq News/ Dubai's Flydubai and Qatar Airways have announced the suspension of flights to Beirut until Wednesday, September 25, due to the current situation in Lebanon.

A Flydubai spokesperson confirmed that flights between Dubai International Airport and Beirut International Airport were canceled on September 24 and 25, stating, "We will reach out to our passengers with existing bookings regarding rebooking options or ticket refunds." Passengers are encouraged to contact Flydubai's customer service in Dubai, visit a Flydubai travel store, or consult their travel agent for rebooking or refund options.

Qatar Airways also released a statement indicating, "Due to the prevailing situation in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut until September 25," emphasizing that "the safety of our passengers remains our top priority."

The recent Israeli airstrikes across various regions in Lebanon resulted in 492 fatalities, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Last week, Qatar Airways announced a ban on passengers departing from Beirut International Airport from carrying "pager" devices and wireless communication equipment on their flights, following an incident involving such devices used by Hezbollah members that led to the deaths of 37 people and injured thousands.