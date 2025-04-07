Iran's first response to Trump’s remarks: No direct negotiations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian officials clarified that their understanding of negotiations with the United States differs from what US President Donald Trump described following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The officials explained to the New York Times that representatives from Tehran and Washington are scheduled to meet in Oman on Saturday for "indirect" talks regarding Iran's nuclear program.

They also stated that Tehran would be open to direct talks with the US "if the indirect negotiations proceed well."

These comments came in response to Trump’s announcement, where he stated that the US and Iran had begun direct talks about Tehran’s nuclear program, a surprising declaration after Iranian officials had seemingly rejected US calls for such discussions.

Meanwhile, Iran had previously rejected Trump’s demands to negotiate directly over its nuclear program or face potential military action.