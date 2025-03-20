Iran on Trump's letter: A mix of threats and opportunities

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that the letter sent by US President Donald Trump to Tehran contained several "opportunities" alongside the threats it included.

“The message is mostly threatening, but it also claims that there are opportunities. We will examine the dimensions of both the threats and the opportunities,” Araghchi said in a televised interview, emphasizing that Iran's response would take all of these details into consideration.

He also reiterated his country’s position that it would never negotiate directly with the US under the current pressure, threats, and sanctions, stating that Iran would respond to Trump’s message "in the coming days through appropriate channels."

On Thursday, the Iranian government announced that Tehran was reviewing Trump's message and would respond at an appropriate time and in a fitting manner. "The door for diplomatic negotiations will remain open if its proper etiquette is respected.”

US media reports had earlier indicated that Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei included a two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear agreement.