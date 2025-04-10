Iran downplays war fears: No conflict in sight for 2025

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib affirmed that there are no serious indications of a military attack on Iran.

According to remarks reported by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, Khatib stated, "The enemy’s focus and efforts have been directed at undermining the security authority of the system and destabilizing the country internally,” adding that Iranians witnessed the “strengthening and consolidation” of internal power last year, along with signs of dynamism, resilience, and prosperity in various fields.

He explained that "producing and circulation of false news, creating a psychologically challenging atmosphere, and forming military postures to instill a sense of psychological insecurity in society are among the enemy’s goals.

“However, it is expected that peace will prevail in the country this year,” he concluded.

Khatib also said that "necessary measures and arrangements” have been taken to confront the US maximum pressure strategy inside Iran.

US President Donald Trump initiated his move toward Iran, when he revealed sending a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenaei, giving Tehran a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear agreement or face major military strikes.

On Wednesday, Trump warned that if an agreement is not reached during negotiations set to begin Saturday in Oman, Israel would lead a potential attack on Iran.