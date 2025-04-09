Trump: Israel will lead military strike on Iran ‘if no deal is reached’

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to use military force against Iran if it refuses to abandon its nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We will not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. The military option is on the table if no agreement is reached."

He added that Israel would play a central role in any potential military operation against Tehran. "Israel will lead the military strike on Iran if it refuses to give up the nuclear program," he stated.

The comments came a day after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where he urged Iran to reach a deal in the upcoming negotiations expected to be held in Oman.

“If the negotiations fail,” Trump warned, “I truly believe it will be a very bad day for Iran.”