Iran rejects nuclear program dismantling talks

Shafaq News/ Iran’s mission to the United Nations announced on Sunday that Tehran refuse to negotiate the dismantling of its peaceful nuclear program.

In a X, the Iranian mission stated: "If the aim of negotiations is to resolve issues related to any potential militarization of Iran's nuclear program, such discussions could be considered. However, if the goal is to dismantle Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, such negotiations will never take place."

The Iranian mission did not directly reference the party with whom Iran might be willing to negotiate, but it was likely responding to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to negotiate over Iran’s nuclear program.

On Friday, President Trump revealed that he had sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signaling his preference for reaching a deal with Tehran over its nuclear program.

At the same time, Iran’s mission to the UN stated that it had not yet received any letter from Trump addressed to the Supreme Leader regarding the nuclear deal. Trump indicated that Washington was considering two potential paths to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue—military or diplomatic—but emphasized that he preferred negotiations.

In February, Trump expressed his willingness to strike a deal with Iran rather than confront it militarily. He called for a "verifiable" nuclear agreement that would allow Iran to develop and prosper, urging immediate action.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Iran’s state news agency IRNA on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to assist Tehran in addressing issues related to its nuclear program.

It is worth noting that in 2015, the US, UK, Germany, China, Russia, France, and Iran signed a nuclear deal which lifted sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

However, the United States, under the previous Trump administration, withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

In response, Iran began gradually scaling back its commitments under the deal, including abandoning restrictions on its nuclear research and uranium enrichment levels.