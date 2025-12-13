Chukar: A Kurdish icon at risk of falling silent

Shafaq News – Erbil

The chukar partridge, regarded as the national bird of the Kurdish people, is increasingly threatened across Iraqi Kurdistan as uncontrolled hunting and mounting environmental pressures intensify.

Wildlife specialist Rizkar Gharib told Shafaq News that chukar populations have “declined sharply in recent years,” attributing the trend primarily to excessive and illegal hunting, including the use of non-selective methods such as nets that can capture large numbers of birds in a short time.

Gharib said habitat destruction has further accelerated the decline, pointing to urban and agricultural expansion, overgrazing that reduces vegetation cover, and the effects of climate change, which have diminished water and food sources essential for the species. Field monitoring by wildlife teams, he added, shows a clear drop in chukar numbers in areas where the bird was once abundant, including the foothills of the Zagros Mountains and parts of Kirkuk, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Known scientifically as Alectoris chukar, the bird inhabits rugged mountain ranges stretching from the Middle East to South Asia. In Iraq, it is closely associated with the Zagros and Taurus mountains and is commonly found in Kurdistan’s highlands, where rocky terrain, dry climates, and seasonal water sources suit its lifestyle.

Although capable of flight, the chukar relies mainly on rapid running and agile climbing to move across steep slopes and evade threats. The medium-sized bird measures between 32 and 38 centimeters and is distinguished by gray-brown plumage, black-and-white flank stripes, a bold black line extending from the eyes to the neck, and bright red legs and beak. It feeds primarily on seeds, grains, grasses, and small insects, and is highly adapted to arid environments, often surviving long periods without direct access to water.

The bird nests on the ground, with females typically laying between eight and 20 eggs during spring. The chicks are able to move almost immediately after hatching, an adaptation that helps them cope with the challenges of mountainous terrain.

Beyond its biological traits, the chukar plays an important ecological role in mountain ecosystems by dispersing seeds and helping control certain insect populations. Environmental activists note that its presence is often an indicator of ecosystem health, while declining numbers reflect habitat degradation and increasing human pressure.

The chukar also holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing freedom, resilience, and the Kurdish people’s historic bond with the mountains. “The chukar is not just a wild bird,” environmental activist Ako Abdullah shared with our agency. “If we lose it, we lose part of our identity and our natural heritage.”

Despite this symbolic status, the bird continues to be traded in some local markets, including Kirkuk’s bird market. Bird seller Samir Shwani said that demand remains high because of the bird’s beauty and cultural value, noting that some traders try to avoid selling birds captured during breeding periods. Another vendor, Azad Shakur, affirmed that chukars were once widespread in the mountains but have become noticeably scarcer, urging hunters to respect protection seasons.

Without firm enforcement of hunting regulations and effective protection of natural habitats, experts warn, the chukar partridge could disappear from parts of Kurdistan within a few years, marking the loss of both a key ecological species and a long-standing cultural symbol.

Heard in folk songs, echoed in poetry, and depicted in traditional art, the chukar remains a living presence in Kurdish popular identity—one whose survival now depends on whether this heritage continues to be protected in practice, not only remembered in tradition.