Rwanga launches emergency aid drive in flood-hit Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The Rwanga charity foundation in the Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday that it has begun distributing emergency relief to residents affected by the recent floods in Kirkuk Province.

In a statement, the foundation said its teams launched aid operations in Shoraw, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in the provincial capital. The distribution was carried out by Rwanga’s field teams in coordination with the Directorate of Migration and Displacement under the Kurdish Ministry of Interior, ensuring support reached families directly impacted by the floods.

Kirkuk has been grappling with unprecedented flash floods since last Tuesday, resulting in significant human and material losses, the collapse of major bridges, and the closure of key roads—particularly in the southeast of the province. Civil Defense teams continue rescue operations and property protection efforts amid an ongoing government state of alert.

Rwangah—meaning “vision”—is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community-development programs.

Headquartered in Erbil, Rwangah operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.