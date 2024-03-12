Kirkuk to build largest sewage treatment plant in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk is set to complete the construction of the country's largest sewage treatment plant in Iraq, a project manager told Shafaq News Agency.

The plant, located in the Turkalan area southwest of Kirkuk, will have a total cost of 136 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD) and is being funded by the Ministry of Municipalities.

"The project is one of the most important strategic projects in Kirkuk province," said project manager Zagros Jan Wali. "The work is progressing very well and has reached 80% completion. We expect the project to be completed by the end of this year."

The project is divided into two phases. "The first phase, which began in 2011, involved the construction of the treatment plant in Turkalan," he said. "The second phase, which is currently underway, involves the construction of a collection network and pumping stations."

The project has faced some challenges, including delays due to problems with the site and protests from local residents. However, the project manager said that the work is now on track and is expected to be completed on schedule.