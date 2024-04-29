USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rates edged lower on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar prices declined with Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges opening, reaching 144,750 IQD per $100.

Selling prices in currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 147,750 IQD while buying was 143,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,200 IQD, and the buying price was 145,100 IQD per $100.