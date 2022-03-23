USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147250 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147750 and 146750 IQD, respectively.

The USD buying and selling and buying rates in some exchange offices in Erbil stood at 147500 and 147200 IQD to 100, respectively.