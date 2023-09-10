USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 154,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,000 and 153,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 154,850 and 154,750 IQD to 100, respectively.