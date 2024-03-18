USD/IQD exchange rate stabilizes in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar’s exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar stabilized in Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil, with the closure of the two stock exchanges on Monday evening.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices remained the same with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, recording 149,600 IQD for $100.

The selling prices at exchange shops reached 150,750 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 148,750 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 149,650 IQD for $100, and the buying price at 149,550 IQD for $100.