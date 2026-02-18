Iraq’s Basra ships first tomato exports to Gulf markets

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq has completed its first maritime export of locally grown tomatoes, with a shipment departing from Basra province to Gulf markets.

Aqeel Jawad, director of the exporting firm, told Shafaq News that the consignment will leave Safwan crossing on February 19 aboard four refrigerated trucks, each carrying more than 17 tons, before being shipped to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. He attributed the export to a seasonal surplus and improved product quality that meets international standards.