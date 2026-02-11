Erbil-Basra talks target boosting agriculture and easing border trade

Shafaq News- Basra

Kurdistan Region Agriculture Minister Begard Talabani and Basra Provincial Council officials discussed, on Wednesday, ways to enhance agricultural cooperation during a visit to the southern province.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the talks covered expanding livestock farming, improving procedures at border crossings, and facilitating the movement of agricultural goods between Basra province and Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to the Kurdish ministry’s 2024 report, the Region exported roughly 1.3 million tons of fruits and vegetables —including watermelons, potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumbers— to central and southern Iraq, with much of this trade passing through the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing. Official trade data show that these shipments formed part of exports to the rest of Iraq valued at about 8 billion Iraqi dinars (around $5.5M).