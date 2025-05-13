Erbil hosts Turkish-Iraqi economic roundtable

Shafaq News/ Officials and business leaders from Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkiye met in Erbil on Tuesday to explore ways to strengthen economic ties and address trade-related challenges.

A roundtable brought together Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Minister for Minority Affairs Aydin Maruf, and Turkish Consul General Erman Topcu, along with members of TÜSİAD, chambers of commerce, and leading entrepreneurs.

Discussions focused on boosting trade volumes, streamlining customs procedures, and addressing obstacles to investment. Participants also expressed hope that the meeting would lay the groundwork for stronger private-sector partnerships and more efficient economic collaboration.

In his remarks, Governor Khoshnaw emphasized the strategic role of the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing as a key trade gateway linking Turkiye with Iraq and the broader region. He described Erbil as a “growing economic hub” and welcomed initiatives that expand cooperation and facilitate cross-border commerce.

Trade between Turkiye and Iraq has reached $9.6 billion in the past 10 months, with approximately 30% of this volume—roughly $2.88 billion—accounting for trade with the Kurdistan Region.

The economic relationship between Turkiye and Iraq is driven by agriculture, food products, construction materials, and energy, with 1,900 Turkish companies actively operating in the Kurdistan Region.