Israel alerts Trump: Iranian drills may mask surprise strike

Shafaq News – Washington

Israel warned US President Donald Trump that recent missile exercises by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could escalate tensions and signal a potential attack, US media reported on Monday.

According to CNN, General Eyal Zamir, the Israeli army chief of staff, spoke with US Central Command chief Brad Cooper, cautioning that the drills Iran launched several days ago might serve as cover for a surprise strike.

In addition, he urged closer coordination between US and Israeli forces to strengthen defensive measures.

Meanwhile, the report comes amid indications that Israel is preparing to present Trump with potential options for a new strike against Iran, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

On June 13, Israel carried out the “Rising Lion” operation targeting key Iranian military and nuclear sites, resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders and scientists. Iran responded with a sustained ballistic missile strike on Israeli military bases in an operation named “True Promise 3,” hitting dozens of sites.

The United States entered the conflict on June 22, conducting airstrikes mainly against Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. Following this, Iran targeted the US Al Udeid base in Qatar. US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on June 24, ending 12 days of escalation.