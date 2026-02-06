Security brief in Iraq: ISIS strikes, suicide bombings, and arrests

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Friday, February 6, 2026.

- Inmate Escape (Diyala)

A detainee accused of a criminal offense escaped under unclear circumstances from a detention facility in Diyala province. Security forces deployed heavily in the Shifta area near the police command as search operations continue.

- Suicide Bombing Attempt Thwarted (Al-Anbar)

Three suicide bombers detonated explosive belts as security forces attempted to arrest them in Al-Anbar province, preventing a potential attack. The blast wounded the head of the Executive Tasks Regiments of Iraq’s National Security Service.

- Car Bomb Plot Foiled (Baghdad)

Security forces thwarted an attempted terrorist attack targeting a tribal security conference in Al-Latifiyah, south of Baghdad. Acting on intelligence, forces intercepted a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device hidden among sacks of wheat, arrested the driver, and dismantled the bomb.

- Child Killed in Traffic Accident, Blackmail Arrests (Diyala)

A two-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Abu Saida, northeast Diyala. Authorities detained the driver and transferred the child’s body to forensic medicine. In a separate incident, police arrested a man and a woman caught in the act of blackmail in Baladruz, seizing three million Iraqi dinars and the vehicle used.

- ISIS Hideouts Struck (Nineveh)

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets targeted two ISIS hideouts in the western desert of Nineveh, near Hatra, killing four militants and destroying a concealed vehicle and logistical supplies.

- Murder Suspect Arrested After Manhunt (Babil)

Police in Babil arrested a suspect accused of killing one person and wounding three family members following a shooting in the Al-Siyahi area. After an extensive pursuit across provinces, the suspect was detained, confessed, and referred to the judiciary.

- Suicide Case Reported (Basra)

A young man in his twenties died by suicide inside his home in the Al-Hartha district north of Basra, reportedly due to family issues. Authorities transferred the body to forensic medicine and opened an investigation.

