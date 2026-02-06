Suicide bomber detonates during arrest in western Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt on Friday while Iraqi security forces were attempting to arrest him in western Al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The bomber set off the device as forces raided his home in the Al-Khaseem area of Al-Qaim near the Syrian border, according to the source. Preliminary information indicates that two members of the security force were injured in the blast.

This is a breaking story...