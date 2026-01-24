Bunimr Tribe declares general mobilization in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Province

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

The Bunimr tribe, one of the major tribal groups in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province, on Saturday declared a general mobilization to support Iraqi security forces against any threat to the country, with a particular focus on the province, according to a statement by its leadership.

In a video message circulated on social media, Sheikh Yusuf Faisal Najris al-Kaoud said members of the tribe are fully prepared in terms of manpower and equipment and ready to act under the orders of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to defend Iraq’s territory and sovereignty.

Read more: Where is the Iraqi government in the clans’ militarization?

Al-Anbar holds strategic significance due to its long and porous border with Syria, which stretches for about 325 kilometers —nearly half of Iraq’s total border with the neighboring country— making the province a key frontline in efforts to prevent cross-border militant movement.

Read more: Al-Anbar: Iraq’s frontline province after Ain al-Asad military handover

The statement came amid reports of the transfer of detainees affiliated with the ISIS group from northeastern Syria to Iraq. Iraqi authorities and the US Central Command said 150 ISIS detainees had recently been moved from a detention facility in Syria’s Hasakah province to a secure location inside Iraq, citing concerns over the risk of prison breaks.

A US commander said Washington is expected to complete the transfer of up to 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syrian prisons to Iraq in the coming days, with hundreds expected to be transported across the border daily.

A source told Shafaq News that the transfers include individuals classified as “first-line” operatives, known as “Emirs,” within extremist organizations, including senior ISIS figures as well as others linked to al-Qaeda, with some case files dating back to as early as 2005.

According to the source, several of the detainees are accused of involvement in car bombings, killings, and other serious crimes. The detainees reportedly include nationals from Chechnya, Afghanistan, and several European countries, in addition to Egypt, Sudan, and Somalia.

Al-Anbar’s Tribes

Al-Anbar’s tribes have played pivotal roles in Iraq’s recent history. In 2006, tribal leaders spearheaded the so-called Al-Anbar Awakening (Sahawat), when local clans turned against al-Qaeda after growing resentment over its practices, helping secure the province in coordination with Iraqi and international forces. During the war against ISIS between 2014 and 2017, tribal positions were initially fragmented amid frustration with central government policies, but the vast majority later united —including tribes such as the Bunimr, Jughayfa, and Albu Fahd— to fight the group and reclaim cities from its control.

Read more: Al-Anbar: Kinship over Policy: Iraqi tribes shape November vote