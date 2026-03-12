One killed, three wounded in airstrike on Baghdad’s Saqr Camp
Shafaq News- Baghdad
One member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed, and three others were wounded in an airstrike targeting Camp Saqr south of Baghdad on Thursday, a security source told Shafaq News.
The strike hit the camp’s perimeter, where several facilities used by armed factions are located. Two separate air raids were carried out using missiles fired from aircraft, according to the source.