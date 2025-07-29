EXCLUSIVE: US concerned over Baghdad clash

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States expressed deep concern on Tuesday over the deadly July 27 clash in Baghdad’s al-Dora district between Iraqi security forces and Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful faction within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce denounced the actions of Iran-backed groups operating under the PMF, including those designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

“These groups continue to engage in unlawful, destabilizing, and violent activities that undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and threaten regional stability,” Bruce warned, urging the Iraqi government to “bring these perpetrators and their leaders to justice without delay.”

She also extended condolences to the families of the victims killed in the exchange.

Earlier, Iraq’s Joint Operations Command reported that the confrontation began when armed Kataib Hezbollah affiliates stormed the Ministry of Agriculture office in al-Dora over a leadership dispute, prompting resistance from supporters of the outgoing official and triggering gunfire.

The shootout injured twelve people, including ministry staff and police, and led to the arrest of fourteen suspects tied to Kataib Hezbollah, who were referred to the judiciary.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Baghdad directly accused Kataib Hezbollah of leading Sunday’s armed standoff at the ministry’s office.

Kataib Hezbollah denied involvement, described the incident as “regrettable,” and blamed the escalation on internal security force tensions, claiming an officer named Omar al-Obaidi fired the first shots.