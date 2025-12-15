Flood disaster leads to resignations of local officials in Al-Sulaymaniya

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Several senior local officials in Chamchamal district of the Kurdistan Region’s al-Sulaymaniyah province resigned on Sunday following widespread damage caused by recent floods triggered by heavy rainfall.

During a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said that the district commissioner of Chamchamal, the director of education, the director of the municipality, and the director of the Shorsh subdistrict municipality had submitted their resignations after the completion of investigations into the flooding incident. The resignations were accepted, he said.

Talabani added that the director of the Shorsh subdistrict had not resigned and that legal procedures would be initiated to remove him from office.

He said the flooding that struck Chamchamal and surrounding areas was primarily the result of natural causes but stressed that this did not rule out negligence by certain relevant authorities.

According to Talabani, specialized committees had completed their work, assessed the extent of the damage, and documented all affected homes in preparation for the distribution of aid and compensation. He said assistance would be distributed fairly and equally among those impacted.

The district has experienced severe flooding and flash floods in recent days following heavy rainfall, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and private property. The floods also resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as significant material losses.

Read more: Mercy or misery? Iraq’s downpour restores hope