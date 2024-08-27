Fire at Iraq-Iran border crossing kills one, injures 17

Shafaq News/ A fire at Parvez Khan border crossing between Iraq and Iran killed one person and injured 17 others, the Garmian administration in Iraqi Kurdistan said on Tuesday.

The blaze, which broke out on Monday evening, engulfed 15 trucks before being brought under control by civil defense teams, the administration confirmed in a statement.

“Among the injured were 12 civilians, three members of the Asayish security forces, one civil defense worker, and one healthcare worker,” the statement said.

The injured were transferred to Shahid Hazhar Emergency Hospital, where most have been treated and are in stable condition. Some have already been discharged.

On Monday, Iranian customs officials at Parvez Khan confirmed that the fire, which involved several oil tankers, occurred on the Iraqi side of the border, resulting in the death of an Iraqi driver and damage to multiple trucks.

The Parvez Khan crossing in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate is a key conduit for oil exports to Iran and a significant entry point for goods into the Region and Iraq.