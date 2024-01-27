Clerics and figures from al-Sulaymaniyah call for ending teachers' strike

Shafaq News / A group of clerics and prominent figures in al-Sulaymaniyah called on teachers to voluntarily return to classrooms on Saturday, urging the Regional Government (KRG) to respond effectively to the demands of teachers and lecturers.

During a press conference, Judge Ruzgar Mohammed Amin expressed high appreciation for the sacrifices of the educational community and its vital role in nation-building. He voiced support for their legitimate demands, representing their rightful entitlements per the law.

While acknowledging the efforts of the educational community, he emphasized the importance of their patience and diligence in preventing the loss of the academic year by returning to classrooms. He pointed out that the most affected by the disruption of the academic year are the children of the poor who cannot afford to study in private schools.

Ruzgar urged KRG and the Ministry of Education, as well as the general directorates in the regions, not to impose any penalties on any educational staff, as the reason for the strike is the failure to receive their entitlements.

Regarding KRG's measures in responding to the demands of the educational community, particularly the decision of the regional council of ministers to appoint lecturers after the budget was approved, Ruzgar clarified that it was the government's responsibility, along with the Ministry of Education, to issue an official decree and directive to all directorates based on the decision of the council of ministers. He noted that this action would not cost the government anything.