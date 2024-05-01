Al-Sulaymaniyah workers rally for rights on International Workers' Day

Shafaq News/ Workers from diverse backgrounds in Al-Sulaymaniyah city gathered in a labor march on Wednesday to commemorate International Workers' Day, observed globally on May 1st.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, workers of all genders and ages, holding flags and red banners, voiced their demands for improved working conditions, social justice, and fair distribution of wealth.

Hassan Mahmoud, a member of the May 1st Committee, told Shafaq News that the march is essential for "amplifying the voices of workers."

"There is a decline in workers' conditions across Kurdistan and Iraq; many fatalities and injuries were recorded due to workplace accidents and the neglect of workers' rights."

In turn, the Workers Union in Al-Sulaymaniyah attributed the increase in worker fatalities to the disregard of safety rules at workplaces.

Jalak Raouf, the Union's dead, highlighted the alarming rise in worker deaths, particularly among construction workers, due to the absence of safety equipment and inadequate safety measures.

"We urge a shift in the prevailing culture among construction workers towards prioritizing personal protection equipment and adhering to safety protocols. In addition, we need a comprehensive education and strict enforcement of safety standards to mitigate workplace accidents and ensure the well-being of workers across various sectors." He said.