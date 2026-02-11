ISIS explosives kill two shepherds in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Kirkuk/ Saladin

Two shepherds were killed on Wednesday in separate explosions in northern Iraq, security sources told Shafaq News.

The sources explained that, in Kirkuk province, a man died when a device detonated at an abandoned military site while he was grazing sheep.

Another citizen was killed after an explosive device went off near Tuz Khurmatu, Saladin. The device was believed to be a remnant of ISIS activity.

In January, a similar blast killed two men and wounded three others west of Mosul due to leftover ISIS explosives. The Strategic Center for Human Rights estimates that more than 6,600 square kilometers of land have been contaminated since 2003, with over 30,000 people killed or injured. Decades of conflict, including the war against ISIS, have left explosive remnants that are often re-exposed by heavy rains and soil erosion.

