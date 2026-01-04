ISIS-era explosive remnants kill two in Iraq’s Mosul

Shafaq News– Mosul

Two men were killed and three others injured on Sunday when an improvised explosive device left over from ISIS detonated in Al-Ayadiyah area, west of Mosul, a security source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, the device exploded as the victims passed through a rural area near Tel Abta. Security forces sealed off the site and launched a search operation over concerns of additional unexploded ordnance, while opening an investigation into the incident.

Earlier this week, a similar explosion injured four young men in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a serious threat in Iraq, with the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq estimating more than 6,600 square kilometers of land contaminated since 2003 and over 30,000 people killed or injured nationwide. Decades of wars and the fight against ISIS have left explosive remnants that are often re-exposed by heavy rains, flooding, and soil erosion.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat from Kirkuk to the Iran border