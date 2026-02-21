Iraq security brief: Deadly clash, border arrests, drug network busted

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Saturday.

Family Dispute Turns Deadly (Kirkuk)

A person was killed and another injured in an armed clash between two related families in the Shoraw area of Kirkuk. The victim had prior disputes with his wife’s family.

Security forces intervened and opened an investigation into the incident.

Clash Near Journalists’ Syndicate Office (Nineveh)

Two people sustained bruises following a fight between staff at the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate headquarters and residents of al-Wahda neighborhood in southeast Mosul, according to a source. The dispute reportedly stemmed from increased foot traffic to the new office located in a residential area, which some residents opposed.

Suicide Attempt Foiled (Baghdad)

A young man attempted to take his own life on al-Mutanabbi Street in central Baghdad by pouring fuel over himself. A source told Shafaq News that he was rescued before setting himself on fire and transferred to a police station for further procedures.

Eight Foreign Infiltrators Arrested (Wasit)

Iraq’s Border Forces Command said in a statement that eight Asian nationals were arrested while attempting to cross the border illegally through the Zurbatiya crossing in Wasit province. The detainees were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

Vehicle Engine Theft Suspect Detained (Basra)

Security forces in Basra arrested a suspect accused of stealing the engine of a GMC vehicle that had been parked outside a citizen’s home.

Two Iraqis Freed After Cross-Border Kidnapping (Al-Muthanna)

The Iraqi Interior Ministry said two residents of al-Samawah, in Al-Muthanna province, were freed after being kidnapped inside Iran in coordination with Iranian authorities, whose police located the victims and arrested those involved. The two Iraqis were returned safely, and legal measures were initiated against the suspects under applicable laws.

Eleven Drug Dealers Arrested (Baghdad)

The Military Intelligence Directorate reported the arrest of 11 drug dealers and distributors operating in different areas of Baghdad. The suspects were handed over, along with seized narcotics, to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.

Crystal Meth Suspect Arrested (Diyala)

Diyala Police Command arrested a suspect found in possession of crystal methamphetamine at al-Ghalibiya checkpoint on the Baghdad–Kirkuk road. Legal measures were taken against the suspect.

Woman Rescued From Bridge Suicide Attempt (Baghdad)

Baghdad’s Rusafa Police Command said the Second Bab al-Sheikh Emergency Patrol rescued a woman who attempted to throw herself off a bridge near Medical City.