Iranian Consul: Basra-Iran border fully secured

Shafaq News- Basra

Security along the border between Iraq’s Basra province and Iran remains fully secured, and any attempts to smuggle weapons or narcotics are met with firm accountability, Iran’s Consul General in Basra said on Thursday.

In a statement, Ali Abedi revealed that any smuggling incidents that do occur are carried out by outlawed groups and remain limited in scope. He stressed that security coordination between Iraqi and Iranian authorities continues at a high level to monitor and thwart such attempts.

Both countries categorically reject criminal activity along the border, Abedi pointed out, noting that joint security plans remain in place between Iraqi and Iranian agencies to pursue smugglers and dismantle their networks through strict measures.

On enforcement, he said Iranian security forces have arrested a large number of individuals involved in smuggling operations, alongside arrests carried out by Iraqi security services, describing the actions as part of sustained bilateral cooperation to safeguard the border.

Abedi also urged citizens to report any breaches or suspicious activity, saying authorities in both countries would take decisive and deterrent measures against anyone threatening the security of Iraq and Iran.

The Basra-Iran border is considered one of the more sensitive stretches in southern Iraq due to its complex geography, which includes land areas, waterways, and official crossings, most notably the Shalamcheh border crossing. Security assessments indicate that some smuggling attempts exploit informal routes beyond direct surveillance, while authorities in Baghdad and Tehran say enhanced coordination —including intelligence sharing and tighter field procedures— has helped curb such activities and track those involved.