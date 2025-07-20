Iran deploys new naval commandos to secure borders

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Sunday, Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi announced the formation of new marine commando units tasked with executing special operations at sea.

Goudarzi revealed in a press briefing that Iranian forces have begun deploying advanced radar systems, electro-optical sensors, and a range of small drones across both land and maritime borders.

“These technologies are now integrated into observation towers, border outposts, and commando units,” he explained, adding that border automation has been a top priority over the past two years, aimed at enhancing surveillance and rapid response capabilities.

Earlier, Goudarzi visited Mehran border crossing with Iraq, where he reviewed the flow of Arbaeen pilgrims heading to Shiite holy sites, underscoring the Border Guard’s commitment to ensuring security and smooth passage for the pilgrims, and the need for close coordination with Iraq to manage the high volume of the pilgrims.