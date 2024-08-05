Iran halts border crossing for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities announced on Monday suspending commercial activities at the Mehran border crossing in Ilam province, western Iran, for a period of 25 days, starting immediately.

The decision, according to officials, is aimed at facilitating the movement of pilgrims visiting the holy city of Karbala in Iraq for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The past week has seen an influx of pilgrims on foot from various Iraqi governorates and other countries to the city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen, which falls on the 20th of Safar on the Islamic calendar, corresponding to August 25, 2024.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, commemorating the 40th day after the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Millions of Shiite Muslims from around the globe converge on Karbala to pay tribute to Imam Hussein and his companions and participate in religious rituals.