PMF imposes drone ban in Karbala during the Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has imposed a ban on unauthorized drones in the skies above Karbala, a Shiite holy city, as millions of pilgrims gather for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The 26th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as the Abbas Combat Division, announced the drone ban on Sunday.

Brigade commander Maytham al-Zaydi said in a press conference that the measure is part of the broader security campaign to protect the millions of pilgrims participating in the event.

"It is a standard technical procedure that has been taking place for eight consecutive years in the city center, especially in the vital area between the two shrines," he said. "We control the sky near the city center where we prevent any drone that does not have a license from the Karbala Operations Command and the Hussaini and Abbasi shrines," Zaidi said.

The ban comes as Iraqi authorities work to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims who are expected to converge on Karbala to commemorate the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is one of the largest gatherings in the world.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, who heads the high security committee for the Arbaeen, announced last week that all preparations for the event had been completed. He also stressed that "extremist groups" would not be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is observed 40 days after Ashura, the day Imam Hussein was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.