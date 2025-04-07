Lebanon: Israeli drone targets motorcycle, kills one civilian

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Taybeh, Arab media outlets reported on Monday.

According to the media outlets, the strike killed one civilian, who owned a motorcycle repair shop that caught fire following the explosion.

No official statements were issued by Israeli or Lebanese authorities regarding the incident.

Separately, an Israeli reconnaissance drone reportedly dropped sound bombs in the Church Hill area between Al-Taybeh and Rib Tletin.

This is a breaking story...