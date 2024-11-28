Israel warns against movement in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire with Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli military reiterated its warning to Lebanese citizens cautioning against traveling to southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Israeli Army listed ten villages in southern Lebanon as "prohibited areas" and warned that violations could pose serious risks. The villages include Shebaa, Hebbariyeh, Marjayoun, Arnoun, Yuhmor, Qantara, Shaqra, Braachit, Yatar, and Mansouri.

"The army has no intention of targeting civilians; however, moving south of this line or into these areas is forbidden and endangers lives," the statement read.

The warning came as the ceasefire with Lebanon entered its second day. The ceasefire, brokered by the United States with support from France, took effect early Wednesday and is expected to be fully implemented within 60 days.

The agreement, approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet and Lebanese authorities, outlines a gradual Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. It limits armed presence in the area to the Lebanese Army and UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) while providing for the return of displaced civilians and ensuring mutual respect for self-defense.

According to media reports, the deal also involves deploying 10,000 Lebanese soldiers south of the Litani River. Additionally, Israeli outlets disclosed alleged "classified clauses" in the US-brokered agreement, including coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv on Iran and compliance mechanisms involving the Lebanese Armed Forces—claims that Lebanese officials deny.

The ceasefire has so far been observed with no immediate reports of cross-border clashes, however, the Lebanse National Agency said that the Israeli artillery hit Aita Al-Shaab village during the night.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari affirmed that the army remains vigilant in southern Lebanon. "Our mission is to enforce the ceasefire agreement. Any violations will be met with force," Hagari stated in a press briefing, adding that Israel’s ongoing aerial surveillance operations remain active in the region.

Hagari also reported that Israeli forces had neutralized individuals labeled as infiltrators by Israel and detained others following the ceasefire.

Listing the destruction of Hezbollah’s infrastructure during the war, Hagari said that it includes 12,500 targets and 70% of the group’s drone capabilities.

While Israel highlighted its military success during the conflict, including targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure and reducing its drone capabilities, Lebanon reported significant casualties. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, Israeli bombardments killed over 3,800 people and injured more than 15,800.

Hezbollah’s operations room announced on Telegram that its fighters remain prepared to "defend Lebanon’s sovereignty," asserting their commitment to monitoring Israeli movements.

In its statement, the group claimed to have killed over 130 Israeli soldiers and officers, injured more than 1,250 others, and destroyed 59 Merkava tanks, 11 military bulldozers, two armored personnel carriers, and two Humvees during recent confrontations. Hezbollah also reported conducting over 4,637 military operations, as part of their efforts to “support the Palestinian cause and the defense of Lebanon.”