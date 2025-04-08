Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley: Sixth Israeli strike within 48 hours

2025-04-08T21:26:58+00:00

Shafaq News / Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

The strike hit a building in the town of Housh Tel Safiya, inflicting material damage. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli army confirmed the operation in a statement posted on X. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee described the target as a Hezbollah weapons depot tied to the group’s air defense system.

This marks the sixth Israeli strike since Sunday.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon, renewing debate over Hezbollah’s disarmament.

