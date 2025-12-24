Southeastern Iraq’s Dhi Qar elects new governor

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

The Dhi Qar Provincial Council elected Haitham Al-Hamadani as governor on Wednesday, following the resignation of Murtada Al-Ibrahimi after his election to Iraq’s sixth parliamentary term.

In a statement, the council confirmed it had formally approved Al-Ibrahimi’s stepping down before voting to appoint Haitham Aziz Adel Kassar Al-Hamadani to the post.

Sources familiar with the process told Shafaq News earlier that negotiations initially focused on three candidates from the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), led by Ammar Al-Hakim, with Al-Hamadani emerging as the consensus choice under a broader political arrangement.

Another source explained that Al-Hikma considered the governorship part of its agreed political share and awaited the council’s vote once consensus among participating blocs had been secured.

The Independent High Electoral Commission conducted special and general voting on November 9 and 11. The Alliance of National State Forces, a parliamentary bloc aligned with the National Wisdom Movement, won 18 seats in the 329-seat parliament.

