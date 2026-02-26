Israel launches heavy airstrikes on Lebanon’s Beqaa

Shafaq News- Beirut

Multiple Israeli airstrikes killed two, including a Syrian teenager, and wounded nineteen, targeting several areas in the Beqaa province, local media sources told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Israeli warplanes carried out 25 strikes on the outskirts of the towns of Shmustar, Harbata, Boudai, Taminin, the Shaara heights, and the Flawi highlands in the Baalbek district. Airstrikes also targeted the outskirts of Hermel in northeastern Lebanon.

The Israeli military spokesperson said the army attacked what he called eight camps belonging to the Radwan Force, an elite unit of Hezbollah, in the Baalbek area, claiming, “the sites contained large stockpiles of weapons, including arms and rockets.” The camps were used by the Force members for training, emergency preparedness, and planning attacks against the Israeli military and Israeli civilians, according to spokesperson.

Hezbollah has not commented on the strikes.

🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقتٍ سابق اليوم ثماني معسكرات تابعة لوحدة قوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي منطقة بعلبك بلبنان.🔸لقد تم تخزين داخل المعسكرات المستهدفة كميات كبيرة من الوسائل القتالية ومن بينها أسلحة وصواريخ تابعة لحزب الله. 🔸كما استُخدمت هذه المعسكرات من قبل عناصر… pic.twitter.com/1X0PksMuJr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 26, 2026

On February 20, more than ten people were killed and around 45 others injured after Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on eastern Lebanon on Friday, targeting areas in and around Baalbek.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.