Geneva talks conclude, technical round set for Vienna

Shafaq News- Geneva

The third round of indirect US–Iran talks, held under Omani mediation, concluded Thursday in Geneva, with both delegations leaving the venue and agreeing to continue consultations in their capitals.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi stated on X that technical-level discussions will resume next week in Vienna. “We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran. We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals.”

Iranian state media said Tehran’s proposal does not include transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad. Officials cited by state television said the plan emphasizes peaceful nuclear use, continued domestic fuel production, sanctions relief, and the lifting of UN Security Council measures.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were “disappointed” with elements of Iran’s proposal during the morning session. Media reports earlier stated that Washington is pressing to restrict Iran’s uranium enrichment, while Tehran is proposing a reduction in enrichment levels rather than permanent curbs. A senior Iranian official was quoted earlier as saying an agreement could be reached if the United States clearly separates nuclear issues from non-nuclear demands.

The negotiations mark the third round this month, following earlier sessions in Muscat and Geneva.

