IAEA in Tehran: Iran reasserts “red lines” on nuke talks

Shafaq News/ A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Tehran for discussions with Iranian authorities, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced on Monday.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Baghaei said Iran remains committed to its core principles in the negotiations, emphasizing that continued uranium enrichment and the effective lifting of sanctions are "red lines" that cannot be crossed.

He added that "no agreement on the details will be reached unless the overall framework set by Iran is respected."

Baghaei noted that the level of indirect negotiations with the United States remains unchanged from previous announcements, and the date and venue for the next meeting will be determined through coordination between Iran, the US, and Oman.

The arrival of the IAEA team comes as Iran continues preparations for the next round of nuclear talks with the United States, scheduled for Saturday under Omani mediation, according to understandings reached in Muscat.

Separately, Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezai, spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi reaffirmed during a committee briefing that Iran "has not and will not negotiate" on its red lines, which include continued uranium enrichment and the ballistic missile program.