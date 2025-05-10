No compromise: Iran holds firm on nuclear rights before Oman talks

Shafaq News/ Tehran will not relinquish its “nuclear rights,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, on Saturday, just hours before a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the US is set to begin in Oman.

Speaking from Doha, Araghchi emphasized the importance of regional diplomacy in shaping the talks, noting that his recent visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar were driven by shared regional concerns.

“Iran has consistently engaged in dialogue with its neighbors to keep them informed of developments,” he told the Iranian outlet Shahr Ara. “Any potential agreement with Washington must take into account the interests and concerns of the countries in the region.”

Araghchi stressed that progress in the negotiations will require “further deliberation and cautious review,” particularly as both sides move closer to addressing core issues in the talks.

He described Iran’s regional outreach as “fruitful,” citing what he called positive and constructive responses from neighboring states, which he said helped reinforce regional backing for Iran’s negotiating position.